Detained French journalist faces deportation from Turkey

A French journalist detained while covering a pro-Kurdish protest in İstanbul is facing the threat of deportation from Turkey and was transferred to a migrant detention center on Wednesday, his lawyer told Agence France-Presse.

Raphael Boukandoura, who works for various French publications including Libération and Courrier International, was detained late Monday at a protest over a military operation targeting Kurdish fighters in northern Syria.

Boukandoura, 35, has lived legally in Turkey for at least a decade and has an official press card.

The journalist was transferred to a detention center for migrants, his lawyer Emine Özhasar told AFP.

“The file is being registered,” she said, adding that no decision had yet been made and that it might be postponed until Thursday.

Asked if Boukandoura may be deported, the lawyer said, “It’s a possibility.”

The detention sparked fury from the French foreign ministry as well as rights groups.

In a statement to AFP on Tuesday, the French foreign ministry said it hoped Boukandoura would be “freed as quickly as possible,” indicating that its diplomats in Turkey were “closely monitoring the situation.”

At the protest, called by the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), party officials called for “an immediate halt to the attacks” and the protection of civilians in northeastern Syria.

Police broke up the protest, arresting 10 people, including Boukandoura.

Two weeks ago Syrian government troops launched an offensive against Kurdish-led forces — an operation publicly welcomed by Turkey, despite its own efforts to pursue a peace process with the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

According to the MLSA rights group, Boukandoura told police he was present strictly as a journalist and covering the protest for the Libération daily.

During questioning police also asked Boukandoura about slogans allegedly chanted during the protest.

He said, according to the MLSA, that he did not chant any slogans and was at the scene solely to report.

Erol Önderoğlu of media-rights group Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said the French journalist facing the risk of expulsion was “unacceptable.”

“It is intended to intimidate journalists covering pro-Kurdish protests in Turkey,” he told AFP.

Libération, along with Courrier International, Mediapart and Ouest-France, other outlets that have published Boukandoura’s work, all issued statements calling for his immediate release.

© Agence France-Presse