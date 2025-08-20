Court blocks access to Instagram account of LGBTQ+ advocacy group Kaos GL

The Instagram account of LGBTQ+ advocacy group Kaos Gay and the Lesbian Cultural Research and Solidarity Foundation (Kaos GL) has been blocked from access, Turkish media reported.

Kaos GL’s X account was blocked on June 24 by order of the 9th Criminal Magistrate of Peace in İstanbul on the grounds of “the protection of national security and public order.” Soon after, on June 27, KaosGL.org was also blocked by order of the 12th Criminal Magistrate of Peace in the same city.

In a statement KaosGL said it would continue sharing the news through its new Instagram account, @kaosglhaber, and that its legal fight against the access ban would continue.

Kaos GL was founded in 1994 and is one of the oldest and largest LGBTQ+ organizations in Turkey. It had a social media following of more than 47,000 accounts.

The LGBTQ+ community has frequently been targeted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his government, which have portrayed LGBTQ+ identity as a threat to traditional family values. Pressure on the LGBTI+ community and restrictions on LGBTI+ advocacy intensified after the government designated 2025 as the “Year of the Family.”