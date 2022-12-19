828 refugees, including 73 minors, died in work-related accidents in Turkey last decade: İSİG

A total of 828 refugees, including 73 minors, died in workplace accidents in Turkey between 2013 and 2022, according to a report by the Health and Safety Labor Watch (İSİG).

The majority of occupational accidents occurred in Turkey’s agriculture and forestry sectors, with 29 percent of the total, followed by construction and transportation at 25 percent, the report said.

According to the report, refugees who died in work-related accidents in the last decade included 73 minors and 72 women.

Turkey was categorized as a country where there was “no guarantee of labor rights,” meaning that while a country’s legislation may spell out certain rights, workers effectively have no access to these rights and are therefore exposed to autocratic regimes and unfair labor practices. In the worst work-related accident in the country’s history, 301 miners died in an explosion in Manisa’s Soma district in May 2014.

Turkey was named one of the world’s 10 worst countries among 149 in total for labor rights in a report published in July 2021 by the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC).

A total of 29,801 people have died in workplace accidents in Turkey since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, according to an İSİG report released in November.

İSİG began to record the number of workers who died in occupational accidents in 2011. The platform also records the number of workers who died due to the lack of work safety in past years in addition to campaigning for stricter measures to maintain safety in workplaces.

