Journalists, minors among over 119,000 under judicial supervision in Turkey

More than 119,000 people in Turkey, including opposition journalists and minors, are currently under judicial supervision, raising concerns about the growing use of court-imposed restrictions to silence government critics, Turkish Minute reported, citing a report by the Birgün daily.

Judicial supervision is a legal measure defined under Article 109 of Turkey’s Code of Criminal Procedure. It allows courts to impose restrictions such as travel bans, mandatory police check-ins, financial guarantees or house arrest as an alternative to pretrial detention.

As of July 1, 119,413 individuals were under such restrictions, including 9,371 minors, Birgün reported, citing data from the Ministry of Justice.

Critics say that while the practice was designed to serve as a non-custodial measure, it has increasingly become a tool to punish and control dissidents, often in the absence of formal convictions.

Among those reportedly under judicial supervision are several well-known journalists, including Timur Soykan, İsmail Saymaz, Murat Ağırel and Özlem Gürses, all known for their critical reporting and criticism of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). Rights advocates say the inclusion of outspoken journalists supports claims that the practice is being used to suppress free expression.

The report adds to growing concern over the erosion of judicial independence in Turkey. Since a coup attempt in 2016, the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has faced widespread criticism for using the courts to stifle dissent. Legal tools such as judicial supervision have been increasingly applied in what watchdog groups describe as punitive and politically motivated measures.

According to Birgün, Turkey’s prison system is also under heavy strain. The inmate population has climbed to 410,135, more than 115,000 above official capacity, as the crackdown on perceived dissent continues.

Those targeted include opposition politicians, civil servants, Kurdish activists, LGBTQ individuals, journalists and alleged followers of the Gülen movement, which Ankara has designated as a terrorist organization. The movement’s late leader, Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, denied any involvement in the 2016 coup or terrorism.

Since the attempted coup, more than 700,000 people have been investigated, according to human rights groups, who describe the scale of the purge as unprecedented in modern Turkey.

In its 2024-2025 report, published in late April, Amnesty International said human rights violations continued in Turkey, emphasizing the ongoing lack of judicial independence.

According to the report, the crackdown on freedom of expression in Turkey continued, with the independence of the judiciary heavily compromised, leading to politically motivated trials and the suppression of dissent, ultimately undermining the credibility of the legal system.