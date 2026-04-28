8 face prison over video allegedly mocking police during İstanbul attack

Turkish prosecutors are seeking prison sentences of up to five years for eight people accused of insulting police officers during a deadly attack outside the Israeli Consulate General in İstanbul earlier this month, Turkish Minute reported, citing Habertürk TV.

According to an indictment drafted by the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office, the suspects face charges of “publicly insulting the state’s military or security forces” and “inciting hatred and hostility among the public.”

The charges stem from a video recorded during a shooting on April 7 in İstanbul’s Beşiktaş district, where a gunfight broke out in front of a building housing the Israeli consulate.

One attacker was killed, two others were injured and captured, and two police officers were slightly wounded. İstanbul Governor Davut Gül described the incident as a “terrorist attack.”

İstanbul Beşiktaş’taki saldırıya müdahale için olay yerine giden polisleri kayda alıp maç izler gibi yorumlayan kişiler, sosyal medyada büyük tepki topladı. pic.twitter.com/1IKIzPU7Wy — Asayiş Berkemal (@asayisberkemal0) April 7, 2026

The video, filmed by employees working in a nearby office building, circulated widely on social media, sparking criticism for allegedly mocking police officers responding to the scene.

In the footage a person can be heard referring to officers using football positions, saying, “You’re right back, you’re left back.”

Prosecutors allege that the suspects acted together and aimed to create a perception that would discredit law enforcement, according to the indictment. The defendants, however, denied intending to mock the police.

The incident had previously led to the detention of eight people, while Turkish cosmetics chain Gratis said it had dismissed four employees involved in recording and sharing the video, citing behavior incompatible with company values.

The case comes amid widespread concerns about freedom of expression in Turkey, which Freedom House classified as “Not Free” in its 2025 Freedom in the World report, citing serious restrictions on civil liberties including free speech.