7 in 10 juvenile offenders in Turkey are repeat cases, data show

Seventy-two percent of minors in Turkey who are entered into the criminal justice system have had prior contact with authorities, according to data shared by Justice Minister Akın Gürlek, raising concerns about repeat offenses and the system’s effectiveness, the Türkiye daily reported.

The data presented at a parliamentary commission on children driven to crime, indicate persistent structural weaknesses in the juvenile justice system, including limited family support, ineffective rehabilitation programs, heavy caseloads and poor coordination between institutions.

Research conducted as part of the parliamentary commission’s work found that only 14.3 percent of judicial officials believe the juvenile justice system is effective in preventing repeat offending, with a large majority describing the current structure as insufficient.

Officials highlighted particular challenges for youngsters aged 15 to 18, pointing to the need for changes in sentencing policies.

Data on 765 judges and prosecutors showed that 72.5 percent had less than three years of experience handling such cases, while some judges were responsible for more than 600 files annually, indicating a heavy workload.

The findings also pointed to social factors. About 72 percent of children lacked sufficient family support, while 84.1 percent of respondents said guidance and education programs were ineffective. Nearly 80 percent cited poor coordination between institutions as a major obstacle.