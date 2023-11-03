63 journalists are imprisoned in Turkey: report

A total of 63 journalists were behind bars in Turkey as of November 3, the Artı Gerçek news website reported, citing a monthly report published by the Dicle Fırat Journalists Association (DFG).

The report detailed the alleged rights violations against members of the press that took place in October, including the detention of 12 journalists, three of whom were later arrested. New investigations were also launched into five journalists.

Forty-four trials concerning journalistic work continued during the month, with the cases of two journalists ending in conviction and a total sentence of 10 years in prison.

Seven journalists were allegedly mistreated, five claimed to have received threats and one was reportedly assaulted.

Regarding online censorship, the report said six websites, 2,022 news articles and 682 social media posts were banned throughout the month.

This week Turkish police detained three journalists on charges of spreading misinformation, including Tolga Şardan, who was subsequently arrested.

Last year the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) passed controversial legislation that criminalized the dissemination of “false or misleading information.” Since the law’s enactment, the authorities have detained and prosecuted several members of the press as well as social media users based on it.

Turkey is ranked 165th out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ latest press freedom index.