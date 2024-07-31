Veteran Turkish actor who stood trial on Erdoğan insult charges dies at 86

Genco Erkal, a distinguished Turkish actor and director known for his extensive contributions to Turkish theater and cinema as well as his political activism and outspoken criticism of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, died at the age of 86 on Wednesday while receiving treatment for leukemia, Turkish Minute reported.

In 2022 Erkal was acquitted of charges of insulting the president through tweets criticizing Erdoğan’s policies and leadership style.

Erkal’s life and career were chronicled in the 2021 documentary “Genco” by director Selçuk Metin, highlighting his significant impact on the arts.

His career spanned over five decades, during which he starred in and directed many acclaimed theatre plays, including adaptations of works by Bertolt Brecht and Nazım Hikmet. He was known for his roles in “The Good Soldier Švejk,” “Diary of a Madman,” “Galileo” and “The Alchemist.” His performances extended beyond Turkey, including French productions at the Avignon Festival.

In cinema Erkal played leading roles in internationally recognized films such as “The Horse,” “A Season in Hakkari” and “Princess’s Sleep.” He won two Golden Orange awards at the Antalya Film Festival for Best Actor.

Numerous artists, politicians and fans expressed their condolences for his passing. Notable figures like Müjdat Gezen, Haluk Bilginer and Fazıl Say honored Erkal’s legacy, highlighting his influence on Turkish culture and his commitment to artistic and political freedom.

Erkal’s funeral will be held August 2, with a memorial at Harbiye Muhsin Ertuğrul Stage followed by burial at Zincirlikuyu Cemetery.