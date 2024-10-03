University students in İstanbul can’t afford housing or basic necessities as prices soar

The cost of living for university students in Istanbul has surpassed the minimum wage, according to the “Student Cost of Living Survey” conducted by the Istanbul Planning Agency (IPA).



According to the survey, the monthly cost for a student staying in a private dormitory soared by 57.17 percent in one year, hitting TL 22,920 ($670). For students sharing a three-person apartment, the monthly cost rose by 49.59 percent, climbing from TL 12,535 ($366) to TL 18,750 ($548), surpassing the minimum wage of 17,002 Turkish lira ($514).



Derin, a student speaking to DW’s Turkish service, said, “I wouldn’t be able to survive economically without the help of my relatives, including my uncle and grandmother.” Another student, Barış, added that it is becoming “increasingly difficult to cook things like chicken at home.”

The report identified the highest increase in art and cultural activities and stationery expenses such as pens and notebooks, while the lowest was observed in transportation and technology.

Housing remains the largest expense for students in major cities, but the report notes that inflation has made many other necessities for university students more costly. The survey used data on common student expenditures, including accommodation, groceries, dining out, utilities, culture, arts, stationery, personal care and transportation, to calculate the overall cost of student living in İstanbul.

Over the past several years Turkey has been suffering from a deteriorating economy, with high inflation and unemployment as well as a poor human rights record. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is criticized for mishandling the economy, emptying the state’s coffers and establishing one-man rule in the country where dissent is suppressed and opponents are jailed on politically motivated charges.

A staggeringly high cost of living has become the new normal in Turkey, where recent increases in food and utility prices are pushing up inflation, further crippling the purchasing power of citizens.

The financial pressure of meeting basic needs, such as food and housing, often forces students to juggle multiple part-time jobs alongside their studies, leaving little time for rest or social activities.

Experts have warned that the rising costs are taking a toll on students’ mental and physical health. This financial strain has been linked to increased anxiety, depression and feelings of isolation among students.

Many are reported to compromise on essential health-related expenses, such as balanced nutrition, due to their limited budgets.

As a result, concerns about the long-term impact on students’ overall well-being continue to grow, prompting calls for more comprehensive support measures to address the crisis.

Turkish media has been reporting an increase in suicides among university students in recent months.