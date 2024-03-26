Another university student dies by suicide

Suicide among Turkish university students has become worryingly common, with another student taking his own life in northwest Turkey, the Tr724 news website reported.

Berkay Yıldırım, who was living in a dormitory run by the Higher Education Credit and Hostels Institutions (KYK) in Karabük province and studying art history at a local university, jumped from the third floor of the building early in the morning while his roommates were at the dining hall.

Paramedics pronounced the 24-year-old dead at the scene, the report said.

The student reportedly deleted all his pictures from social media accounts before taking his own life and added a message to his bio that read, “I hope it’s my last day on this earth” with the date March 26 in parenthesis.

Turkish media reported two similar student suicides in February.

In recent years, university students have been increasingly complaining about the high cost of living and the uncertainty surrounding their future amid the country’s negative economic outlook.

The unaffordability of housing has led to student protests in some provinces.