UN rapporteurs decry Turkey’s legal action against İstanbul bar over statement on journalists killed in Syria

United Nations special rapporteurs have sharply criticized Turkey’s legal crackdown on the İstanbul Bar Association, warning that ongoing criminal and civil proceedings against its leadership threaten freedom of expression, undermine the independence of the legal profession and violate fundamental human rights.

The criticism was delivered in a letter sent to the Government of Turkey on February 28, 2025, by a group of UN special rapporteurs. The letter, recently made public by the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, expresses serious concern that the criminal and civil cases against the İstanbul Bar Association are being used to punish its leadership for exercising their legitimate professional and advocacy roles.

The rapporteurs argue that such actions may violate the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) and other international standards protecting the independence of lawyers and the right to free expression.

The special procedure submission, also known as an “allegation letter,” was authored by five UN mandate holders: Margaret Satterthwaite, special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers; Ganna Yudkivska, vice-chair on communications of the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention; Irene Khan, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of freedom of opinion and expression; Gina Romero, special rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and association; and Ben Saul, special rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms while countering terrorism.

The controversy stems from a statement the İstanbul Bar Association issued on December 21, 2024, condemning the deaths of two Kurdish journalists, Nazım Daştan and Cihan Bilgin, who were reportedly killed in a Turkish drone strike near the Tishrin Dam in northern Syria. The journalists were covering clashes between Turkish-backed forces and US-supported Kurdish fighters, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The bar association called for an independent and effective investigation into the killings, citing international humanitarian law, including the Geneva Conventions, which protect journalists in conflict zones.

Following the issuance of the statement, the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office initiated a criminal investigation into the bar’s leadership, accusing them of spreading terrorist propaganda and disseminating misleading information. The Ministry of Justice authorized prosecution on December 25. Then, on January 14, 2025, the prosecutor’s office filed a civil lawsuit seeking the dismissal of the bar’s president and executive board. Firat Epözdemir, a member of the board, was detained on January 25 and is being held in Silivri Prison.

The UN rapporteurs have asked the Turkish government to explain the factual and legal grounds for the criminal and civil actions taken against the bar association and its members. They also requested clarification on how these measures align with Turkey’s obligations under international human rights law, particularly concerning the rights to liberty, freedom of expression and fair trial.

Additionally, they sought assurances that the proceedings are not acts of reprisal against the bar association’s legitimate activities. The letter further asked what steps Turkey is taking to ensure that all bar associations in the country can operate independently and whether the government plans to reform its counterterrorism laws to comply with international standards.

The rapporteurs emphasized that the independence of professional legal bodies is essential to the rule of law, access to justice and protection of fundamental rights. Any attempts to interfere with bar association activities, they warned, would not only harm lawyers’ ability to perform their jobs but would also erode public trust in the legal system.

The Turkish government has 60 days to respond. Any response will be made public alongside the communication in a report to the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.