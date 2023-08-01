Turkish woman wounded in attack at Sweden’s honorary consulate

A Turkish woman employee was seriously wounded in an armed attack on Tuesday at Sweden’s honorary consulate in the western province of İzmir, Agence France-Presse reported, citing officials and local media.

The local governor’s office said the attack was carried out by a “mentally disabled” person in the Konak district of İzmir at 0945 GMT.

It did not make mention of the consulate.

The attack occurred outside Sweden’s honorary consulate, the private NTV broadcaster reported. It added that the wounded woman, who was working as a secretary at the diplomatic mission, was in critical condition.

The governor’s office said that Turkish authorities detained the assailant with the gun and launched an investigation into the incident.

Honorary consulates represent their nationals’ interests abroad but are not run by professional diplomats.