Turkey summons Swedish diplomat over ‘terrorism propaganda’

Sweden’s charge d’affaires in Turkey was summoned at the weekend to explain the use of what Ankara alleges is “terrorist propaganda” in support of Kurdish militants, Agence-France Presse reported, citing a diplomatic source.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has accused Sweden and Finland of being havens for Kurdish militants — specifically from the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which he has sought to crush — and for promoting “terrorism.”

He has threatened to block the Nordic states’ bid to join NATO unless they extradite dozens of alleged “terrorists” under a deal the three signed last month.

The Swedish foreign ministry said its diplomat had been called to a “meeting” in Ankara on Saturday, without elaborating.

Turkey’s display of displeasure follows events in Sweden last week to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Kurdish uprising in northern Syria, which borders Turkey.

Turkey is threatening to launch a new military offensive against Kurdish-controlled areas of northern Syria, where he wants to establish a buffer zone 30 kilometers (20 miles) deep.

