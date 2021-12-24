Turkish prosecutors ordered detention of 81 people over alleged Gülen links in a week

Turkish prosecutors have over the past week ordered the detention of 81 people on terrorism charges due to their alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement, local media reported.

On Tuesday the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office issued detention warrants for 32 suspects, including former police chiefs who had uncovered a network that was accused of framing military officers using female escorts to acquire confidential information from the Turkish Armed Forces.

The same day the chief public prosecutor’s offices of Ankara and Bursa issued detention warrants for a total of 46, including active and former military officers and cadets.

An additional three suspects were detained in Denizli and Kayseri provinces on Monday and Tuesday over alleged Gülen links.

Turkey’s Justice and Development Party (AKP) government launched a war against the Gülen movement, a worldwide civic initiative inspired by the ideas of Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, after the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013 that implicated then-prime minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s family members and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy, the AKP government designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. The government intensified the crackdown following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016 that they accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the abortive putsch or any terrorist activity.

The accusations against the suspects include secretly communicating with their contacts within the movement via payphones.

The so-called "payphone investigations" are based on call records. The prosecutors assume that a member of the Gülen movement used the same payphone to call all his contacts consecutively. Based on that assumption, when an alleged member of the movement is found in call records, it is assumed that other numbers called right before or after that call also belong to people with Gülen links. Receiving calls from a payphone periodically is also considered a red flag.

Following the abortive putsch, the Turkish government declared a state of emergency and carried out a massive purge of state institutions under the pretext of an anti-coup fight. More than 130,000 public servants, including 4,156 judges and prosecutors as well as 29,444 members of the armed forces were summarily removed from their jobs for alleged membership in or relationships with “terrorist organizations” by emergency decree-laws subject to neither judicial nor parliamentary scrutiny.

A total of 319,587 people have been detained and 99,962 arrested in operations against supporters of the Gülen movement since the coup attempt, Turkey’s Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said on November 22.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.

