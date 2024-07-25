İstanbul court releases 2 former Zaman daily editors under judicial supervision

An İstanbul court has ruled for the release of two former editors from the now-closed Zaman daily from pre-trial detention under judicial supervision, Turkish Minute reported, citing the independent journalism organization Platform 24 (P24).

The decision by the İstanbul 26th High Criminal Court on Thursday concerns Zaman’s former deputy editor-in-chief Mehmet Kamış and former arts and culture editor Ali Çolak.

The Zaman daily, which was Turkey’s best-selling newspaper, was closed down by the Turkish government following a coup attempt on July 15, 2016 due to its alleged links to the faith-based Gülen movement.

The government accuses the movement of masterminding the failed coup, although the movement strongly denies any involvement.

The journalists are facing charges related to the failed coup including “attempting to overthrow the Turkish parliament, the government and the constitutional order” in addition to membership in a terrorist organization.

Both journalists deny the charges, claiming they’re “politically motivated,” and say they are being punished for their journalistic activities.

During Thursday’s hearing, the court decided to release the journalists under judicial supervision measures, which include their checking in at a police station every two weeks and a travel ban.

The court made its decision due to the health problems both journalists experienced in jail as well as the time they have spent behind bars.

Kamış was arrested in November 2023, while Çolak turned himself in several weeks ago.

Until their arrest both journalists were being tried in absentia along with 16 others, mostly journalists from Zaman and other Gülen-affiliated media organizations.

The defendants were accused of having prior knowledge of the coup attempt and sending messages in favor of the coup.

Many Zaman daily executives and journalists had to flee Turkey before and after the paper’s closure, fearing unlawful arrest due to a crackdown the government launched on the movement before the coup attempt and intensified after it.

Some Zaman journalists who stayed in Turkey were arrested and given lengthy sentences due to their alleged links to the movement, which is labelled as a terrorist organization by the Turkish government. The movement also rejects the terrorism accusation.

Turkey, which is among the top jailer of journalists in the world, was ranked 158th out of 180 countries in the 2024 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF) in May.