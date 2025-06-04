Turkish political and civic leaders say rule of law ‘effectively suspended’ under presidential system

A coalition of prominent Turkish political and civic leaders declared Tuesday that the country’s rule of law has been “effectively suspended,” citing constitutional amendments adopted in 2017 that they say concentrates unprecedented power in the presidency at the expense of judicial and legislative independence, Turkish Minute reported.

In a strongly worded declaration titled “Call for Justice” and published on the website of the Democracy Platform, the signatories warn that the 2017 constitutional amendments have concentrated power in the presidency, effectively placing the judiciary and legislature under executive control.

The foundational democratic principle of the separation of powers, they argue, has been replaced by a dangerous unity of powers.

The statement includes signatories from across the political spectrum, including Hüseyin Çelik, a co-founder of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and a former minister of education, as well as former ministers, senior judges and academics.

The Democracy Platform is a civic initiative advocating for democratic governance, the rule of law and fundamental rights in Turkey.

The declaration appeals to the Turkish government, judiciary, and civil society to act urgently to reverse the erosion of democratic institutions. Quoting the ancient philosopher Heraclitus — “Injustice must be prevented more swiftly than a fire” — the signatories emphasize their moral and civic duty to speak out.

They point to the aftermath of a coup attempt in 2016 and the state of emergency that followed, during which the government ruled largely by emergency decrees, known as KHKs.

Many of these decrees resulted in mass dismissals, property seizures and restrictions on civil liberties without judicial oversight. These measures, many of which remain in effect, have severely undermined judicial independence.

The declaration points to systemic problems such as arbitrary detentions, prolonged trials and vague terrorism charges.

It also criticizes the routine use of secret witnesses and the seizure of assets without court orders.

Additionally, the signatories point to the widespread failure to implement binding decisions of Turkey’s Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR).

They call for an end to politically motivated trials, administrative practices that restrict fundamental freedoms and disproportionate police interventions against peaceful protesters.

The statement also urges the improvement of prison conditions, the release of sick and elderly detainees, the serious investigation of torture allegations and the abolition of specialized courts that issue arbitrary rulings.

One notable demand is the introduction of a partial amnesty for political prisoners who have not committed violent crimes. The proposal specifically excludes people convicted of serious offenses such as sexual violence, violent crimes or drug trafficking.

The signatories argue that a judiciary that is independent, impartial and accountable is essential not only for peace and prosperity in Turkey but also for maintaining the country’s international credibility and relations with global institutions like the European Union and NATO.

They stress that no government can claim democratic legitimacy while systematically violating the rights of its citizens and ignoring international legal standards.

Among the signatories are former minister of culture Ertuğrul Günay; former Constitutional Court president Haşim Kılıç; former ministers Bahattin Yücel, Nesrin Nas, Ertuğrul Yalçınbayır, Hakan Tartan and Müslim Doğan; scholars Prof. Dr. Doğu Ergil and Prof. Dr. Mehmet Altan; lawyer and writer Figen Çalıkuşu; and political figures Abdulbaki Erdoğmuş, Ali Rıza Çoban, Beyhan Aslan, Erdal Türkan, Haluk Özdalga, Helün Fırat, Sırrı Özbek and Suat Kınıklıoğlu.

This collective appeal aims to rally support from both citizens and the international community to help restore the rule of law, rebuild democratic institutions and uphold universal human rights in Turkey.