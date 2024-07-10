Turkish police intervene in teachers’ protest, detain 15

The police in Ankara on Tuesday night forcibly broke up a protest staged by an education workers labor union, detaining 15 teachers, the Artı Gerçek news website reported on Wednesday.

The demonstration in the Turkish capital was organized in protest of a bill submitted by the government to parliament that regulates the teaching profession.

The police reportedly used tear gas and excessive force while dispersing the crowd and detaining activists.

It is common for Turkish authorities to obstruct outdoor gatherings likely to be venues for criticism of the government and its policies even though the right to protest is protected by the country’s laws.

Turkish police routinely attack demonstrations organized by labor unions, pro-Kurdish political networks, women’s rights movements and LGBT advocacy groups.

The interventions often involve the brief detention of participants and disproportionate use of force by officers. Some protesters subsequently face criminal prosecution.