Turkish police detain journalist on Working Journalists Day

On Jan. 10, when the work and independence of journalists are celebrated in Turkey, the police detained a journalist from an anti-government news website, Turkish Minute reported, citing the news website.

Jan.10 has been marked every year in Turkey since 1961 as Working Journalists Day.

The Karşı Mahalle news website announced on Tuesday that their reporter Sezgin Kartal was detained in the morning following a raid on his house in İstanbul and taken to a police station.

10 Ocak Gazeteciler Günü'nde muhabirimiz Sezgin Kartal(@sezginkrtal) evine yapılan sabah operasyonuyla gözaltına alındı. Baskılarınıza rağmen hakikatı yazmaya devam edeceğiz! Detaylar gelecek… pic.twitter.com/YjCfU0hXIn — KarşıMahalle (@KarsiMahalleOrg) January 10, 2023

No details were available about the reason for the detention of the journalist.

The news website said it will continue to write the truth despite pressure.

Turkey, which is one of the top jailers of journalists in the world, was ranked 149th among 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2022 World Press Freedom Index, released in May.