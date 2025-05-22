Turkish Ministry of Justice reports 1,026 prison deaths in 17 months

A total of 1,026 inmates died in Turkish prisons between July 2023 and December 2024, the Velev news website reported, citing data released by the Ministry of Justice.

The numbers were made public in response to a parliamentary question submitted in November by Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) deputy Newroz Uysal Aslan, who said the numbers were alarming and a clear indication that human rights violations in prisons continue to be a pressing issue.

“What’s happening in prisons is not an execution of sentences, but a policy of elimination. Human rights violations in prisons remain a pressing issue, particularly the obstruction of medical treatment for sick prisoners and the prolonged delays in their release,” she said.

Aslan drew attention to the scale of the issue, stating that these deaths could no longer be considered isolated incidents but rather the result of a systemic problem. “This situation shows that prisons are no longer just spaces of confinement, but places where people die,” she said.

She emphasized that prison deaths were not due to simple neglect or administrative failure. Instead, she argued, they stem from the government’s broader prison policy that transformed prisons into cold mechanisms of control and discipline, devoid of humanity.

Aslan also pointed out that prison deaths — including those labeled as “suspicious” — are often not investigated, saying cases are closed with vague, unverified explanations such as “natural causes,” “suicide,” or “heart attack.”

“But we know that many of these deaths are the result of systematic violations and deliberate neglect. Take, for example, Abdulkadir Kuday, who had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis [ALS]. Despite numerous appeals for proper medical care, and despite us making his worsening condition public by every means available, he was neither treated properly in prison nor released to be cared for by his family. He was deemed a threat to society and because he had been sentenced to life without parole, it was declared that he would never be released, no matter what. What the public was forced to witness was a slow death, stretched out over time.”

Aslan said an average of two people died in prison every day, which could only be described as a “catastrophe” and that it was unacceptable that the Ministry of Justice continued to turn a blind eye. She said each death was the loss of human life but was merely reduced to a number.

According to the Human Rights Association (IHD) there are at least 1,412 inmates, including hundreds who are critically ill, being held in Turkish prisons under conditions that exacerbate their health problems.

Turkey’s prison system has long faced criticism over overcrowding, inadequate healthcare, deficient conditions and allegations of abuse. Many facilities operate at or beyond capacity, with cells designed for far fewer inmates, according to reports by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch. A state of emergency declared after a failed coup in 2016 worsened these issues, with mass arrests further straining resources.

In addition to the harsh conditions faced by every prisoner, political prisoners, including journalists and opposition figures, have particularly reported mistreatment, limited legal access and restricted family contact. Despite government claims of reform, independent monitors often face barriers in verifying conditions, raising concerns over transparency and accountability.

Human rights advocates have called for systemic change, urging Turkey to address overcrowding and ensure adherence to international human rights standards.