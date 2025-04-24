DEM Party lawmaker slams Turkish gov’t inaction in preventing prison deaths

Peoples’ Equality and Democracy Party (DEM) deputy Gülcan Kaçmaz Sayyiğit in a parliamentary speech on Wednesday condemned the high number of inmate deaths in Turkish prisons, attributing the crisis to political inaction.

According to Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç, 709 inmates died in Turkish prisons in the first 11 months of 2024.

“Prisons have virtually turned into death houses. The health of many ill inmates has deteriorated to an irreversible extent and continues to worsen. Every year, news of the death of dozens of sick inmates reaches their families,” said Sayyiğit.

She added that if the Ministry of Justice applied existing laws and constitutional provisions, it would be a significant step toward ensuring the health and well-being of inmates.

Furthermore, Turkey’s Council of Forensic Medicine ( ATK) was accountable for the high death toll in prisons, she said.

The ATK frequently comes under criticism over its questionable reports that find ailing inmates fit to remain in prison. Rights advocates slam the agency over its lack of independence from political influence and its role in compounding the persecution of political prisoners.

In the most recent case, the ATK issued a “fit to remain in prison” report for 72-year-old İbrahim Güngör, who suffers from advanced Alzheimer’s. His condition has significantly worsened behind bars, leaving his family devastated by the decision.

“As long as the political power remains silent and the ATK continues to keep ill prisoners behind bars based on politically influenced reports, unfortunately, the deaths will not stop,” Sayyiğit said.

Holding up a photograph of a sick inmate who died in prison, Sayyiğit said, “Look, the person in this photo was also a sick prisoner. His name was Abdulkadir Kuday. We [DEM Party] called for his release so he could receive treatment. We made every possible effort on his behalf and gave many speeches in parliament. But a mindset desensitized to compassion chose to watch his death without flinching. In the end Kuday passed away on October 2, 2024.”

According to Sayyiğit, many of these deaths could have been prevented and the current situation could only be described as “murder.”

As long as the right to life was not guaranteed in prisons and access to medical treatment was not ensured, the government phrase “Zero tolerance for torture” amounted to nothing more than empty propaganda. Forcing critically ill inmates to remain in prison, despite their inability to survive under such conditions, was a blatant violation of human dignity and more importantly, a clear violation of the right to life, she said.

The DEM Party was scheduled to meet with Minister of Justice Yılmaz Tunç on Thursday, where they planned to discuss the dire situation of critically sick inmates at length.

Turkish authorities have frequently been criticized for their systematic disregard of the health needs of prisoners. Every year, rights groups report the death of dozens of sick prisoners, either while behind bars or shortly after their release, which often comes at the end-stage of their illness.