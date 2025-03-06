Turkish lawmaker warns proposed cybersecurity law could threaten free speech

A proposed cybersecurity law that would grant broad surveillance powers to Turkey’s newly established Cybersecurity Directorate has sparked concerns among opposition lawmakers, who warn it could be used to suppress dissent and limit press freedom, the Anka news agency reported on Wednesday.

During parliamentary debates on the bill, main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) lawmaker Aşkın Genç criticized the legislation, saying it lacks clear oversight mechanisms and could allow authorities to classify critical news coverage as a cyber threat.

“If the Cyber Security Directorate is granted the authority to monitor personal data and assess online content as a cyber threat without a court order, how will these powers be regulated?” Genç asked in parliament. “The definition of ‘cyber threat’ is vague, and tomorrow, any content criticizing the government or sparking public debate could fall under this category.”

The bill outlines the powers of the Cyber Security Directorate, which was established on January 8 by presidential decree. It would allow the directorate to conduct searches, seize digital materials and collect data without judicial approval.

One provision of the proposal, which prescribes prison terms of up to five years for people who “create the perception of a data leak to target institutions or individuals,” has reignited debates over the “agents of influence” bill in Turkey.

Genç argued that the legislation prioritizes centralized control over genuine cybersecurity improvements.

“This law does not make our country more resilient to cyber threats; it grants the executive branch unlimited powers,” he said. “If freedoms are suspended under the guise of security, what we have is not security but authoritarianism.”

The bill’s broad scope, which includes oversight of public institutions, private companies and international tech firms, raises concerns about potential abuse, critics warned.

“A legal framework must be predictable and accountable,” Genç added. “This bill gives the Cyber Security Directorate extensive monitoring powers without offering any mechanisms for transparency or accountability.”

The CHP lawmaker also linked the bill to recent government actions against dissenters, including journalists.

Opposition lawmakers have called for the Cyber Security Directorate’s powers to be subject to parliamentary oversight.

“The right to privacy is a constitutional right,” Genç said. “The state must ensure data security without turning into a surveillance regime. Without legal safeguards, this bill will not enhance cybersecurity — it will become a tool for digital control.”

The government has defended the bill as a necessary step to bolster Turkey’s defenses against cyberattacks. A parliamentary vote on the legislation is expected in the coming days.

The proposed legislation comes amid growing concerns over Turkey’s crackdown on dissent. In recent years the government has introduced sweeping measures targeting journalists, academics and opposition figures under the pretext of national security.

In 2022 Turkey passed a controversial “disinformation” law that criminalized spreading “false information” online, leading to fears of increased censorship. Social media platforms have also faced pressure to remove content critical of the government, with companies forced to comply or risk being blocked.