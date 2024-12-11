Rights groups urge EU commission to oppose Turkey’s proposed ‘agent of influence’ bill

More than 50 international rights organizations have called on the European Commission to oppose Turkey’s proposed “agent of influence” bill, warning it was a significant threat to fundamental freedoms.

In an open letter addressed to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen published by Freedom House on Tuesday, the coalition described the draft legislation as a significant threat to democratic principles and called for immediate EU intervention.



“This draft legislation … represents a significant threat to fundamental freedoms, including freedom of expression and association, press freedom and the public’s right to information,” the letter said.

The proposed bill, if passed, would impose prison terms of three to seven years for those convicted under the broadly defined offense of acting against Turkey’s security or political interests on behalf of foreign entities.

On November 14, the Turkish government paused the bill’s passage through Parliament and invited the opposition to collaborate on finding compromise text.

Critics in Turkey and abroad have decried the bill’s vague language, arguing it lacks clear definitions and could be misused to target journalists, activists and critics of the government. The letter emphasized concerns that Turkey’s lack of judicial independence would exacerbate these risks, enabling authorities to weaponize the legislation to silence dissent.

Human rights advocates warn that such vague legal provisions risk criminalizing legitimate dissent, further eroding democratic freedoms in a country already under scrutiny for its authoritarian drift.

The organizations warned that the proposed law represents the latest in a series of repressive measures in Turkey, following the 2022 disinformation law, which was widely criticized for restricting media freedom and imposing punitive actions on journalists and online platforms. They emphasized that the agent of influence bill would further tighten control over civic space, moving Turkey away from the democratic standards required for EU membership.

The rights groups have called on the EU Commission to take specific actions, including issuing a public demand for Turkey to withdraw the legislation. “An official statement should emphasize the incompatibility of this legislation with democratic principles and the rule of law and stress that any new legislation must align with international standards to protect freedom of expression, press freedom and the legitimate activities of civil society,” the coalition said.

They stressed the importance of freedom of expression and press freedom as central components of EU-Turkey relations and urged the EU to prioritize these issues in all diplomatic engagements with Ankara.

The letter also urged the Commission to engage diplomatically with Turkish authorities and increase support for civil society organizations advocating for human rights and freedom of expression in the country.

The coalition framed the proposed legislation as a pivotal moment for the EU to reaffirm its commitment to democratic principles not only within its borders but globally. They argued that supporting Turkish journalists, advocates and citizens who champion freedom and accountability is both a moral imperative and a reinforcement of the EU’s foundational values.

The European Commission has not yet responded to the letter, but its stance on the matter could have far-reaching implications for its relationship with Turkey, which remains a candidate for EU membership.

Nacho Sánchez Amor, the European Parliament’s rapporteur on Turkey, has recently criticized the Turkish government for an erosion of democratic standards in Turkey and urged the government to align with EU accession benchmarks.

The signatories of the letter are organizations such as Reporters Without Borders, the International Press Institute, the Committee to Protect Journalists, PEN International and Freedom House.