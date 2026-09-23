Turkish journalist, opposition politician sentenced over reporting on AKP-linked construction probe

A Turkish court on Tuesday sentenced journalist Cihat Polat and opposition politician Mehmet Nazım Gençtürk over their investigation into unlicensed construction on property owned by relatives of a ruling party lawmaker.

The Kocaeli 12th Criminal Court of First Instance on Tuesday gave both men suspended 10-month sentences for violating the inviolability of a residence. Gençtürk was additionally sentenced to more than two years in prison for unlawfully obtaining personal data, while Polat was acquitted of that charge after the court found that his actions fell within the scope of lawful journalistic activity. Both men were also acquitted of violating the right to private life guaranteed by the Turkish Constitution.

A suspended sentence means the defendant will not serve time unless they commit a similar offense within the next five years.

The case stemmed from a January 10, 2025, visit by Polat and Gençtürk to property in Kocaeli province owned by Esra Yargıcı, the sister of ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Radiye Sezer Katırcıoğlu, and her husband, Bülent Yargıcı. Gençtürk, then a Republican People’s Party (CHP) city council member who served on the zoning commission, said he had received complaints about alleged unlicensed construction on the property and went there with Polat to investigate.

Polat published a report on the property later that day. He and Gençtürk were detained a few hours later and released after questioning.

A September 16, 2025, expert report found that a wooden extension on the property had been built without a permit. At a November hearing, the prosecutor cited the findings and the public interest in investigating unauthorized construction in seeking the acquittal of both defendants, also pointing to Gençtürk’s role as a city council member and Polat’s work as a journalist.

The prosecutor was subsequently reassigned to another unit. The new prosecutor requested time to review the case at a December 25 hearing. The court granted the request and adjourned the trial until September 22.

Following the ruling, Gençtürk accused Katırcıoğlu of using her political influence to facilitate construction in violation of zoning regulations. Katırcıoğlu had previously denied allegations of unauthorized construction.

International press freedom groups have criticized the use of criminal proceedings against journalists in Turkey, with a report by eight organizations earlier this year saying critical reporting was routinely treated as a criminal or security concern, creating a chilling effect on independent journalism. According to Expression Interrupted, 21 journalists are currently behind bars. Turkey is ranked 163rd out of 180 countries in Reporters Without Borders’ 2026 World Press Freedom Index.