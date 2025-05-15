Turkish journalist gets 10-month suspended sentence for reporting in child abuse case

A Turkish court on Wednesday handed down a 10-month suspended sentence to journalist Evrim Kepenek for allegedly violating the confidentiality of a criminal investigation, following her reporting on the alleged sexual abuse and death of a 2-year-old child.

According to the Media and Law Studies Association (MLSA), the case was heard at the Büyükçekmece 9th Criminal Court of First Instance. Kepenek, an editor at the independent Bianet news outlet, faced charges after publishing a report based on medical findings concerning the child, who died in the Beylikdüzü district of İstanbul.

In her defense, Kepenek said: “I have been working as a journalist for nearly 20 years. I act in accordance with journalistic principles and aim to highlight cases involving women and children.”

She added that her report was prepared using verified information. “A doctor working at Beylikdüzü State Hospital contacted me and shared their observations. I consulted specialists in forensic medicine about the findings in the autopsy. Based on expert opinions, I prioritized the best interest of the child and did not use names,” Kepenek said. “The news did not harm the ongoing investigation, and the confidentiality order was issued only on September 10, 2022. After that date, I did not publish anything on the case.”

Turkey, which is known as one of the top jailers of journalists in the world, ranks 159th among 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2025 World Press Freedom Index. The report cites ongoing censorship, politically motivated arrests and state control over media as key factors in the country’s continued decline in press freedom.