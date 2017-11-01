Turkish gov’t jails prominent social activist Osman Kavala after 2 weeks of detention

Osman Kavala, one of Turkey’s most prominent businessmen, social activist and the chairman of İstanbul-based Anadolu Kültür Association, was put in pretrial detention after spending two weeks under police custody on early Wednesday.

Detained upon his arrival to İstanbul’s Atatürk airport late on Oct 18, Kavala is accused of “attempting to abolish the constitutional order” and “attempting to remove the government of the Turkish Republic,” according to the Turkish media.

Turkish media also said Kavala has been under investigation in the same probe that led to the jailing of US consulate employee Metin Topuz who was jailed on October 4, 2017 over his alleged ties to the Gülen movement.

Turkish President Erdoğan had said Kavala was behind the Gezi protests of 2013, calling him Turkey’s George Soros. “Some try to deflect the truth by means of praises attributed to him such as ‘He was a good citizen, a media member, an NGO representative. Identity of this figure called ‘Soros of Turkey’ has been uncovered. That was his name that came up in Consulate General [investigation]. All connections have surfaced. And there is the same person behind the incidents in Taksim. You see those people again behind funds transfer to certain places. Who are you trying to fool?” said Erdoğan.

Kavala was born in 1957 in Paris and studied economics at the University of Manchester. Upon his father’s passing in 1982, he took over the management of the Kavala Companies. He was active in the establishment of a number of business organizations in Turkey, including Turkish-Polish and Turkish-Greek business councils and the Association of Tourism Investors. (SCF with turkeypurge.com)

