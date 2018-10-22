Turkish gov’t detains 76 supporters of anti-government Islamist foundation

Turkish police detained 79 followers of the jailed anti-government Islamist leader Alpaslan Kuytul as they got off a ferry in İstanbul, according to a report by the group’s online news outlet Furkan Haber on Monday.

It has been reported that the group, made up of men, women, and children, had traveled from Eminönü on the European side of İstanbul to Üsküdar on the Asian side on an outing, but police there demanded they take off scarves carrying the words “Freedom for Alpaslan Kuytul.”

The group, members of Kuytul’s Furkan Foundation, refused to comply and after being made to wait for some hours on Sunday, were arrested for the alleged crime of “praising crime and a criminal,” the website reported Some members of the group tweeted criticism of the police on social media.

Kuytul was arrested on Jan. 30, 2018 and is being tried on charges of “leading a criminal organization” that allegedly aimed at carrying out activities threatening public order. The leader of the small Islamist group was an outspoken critic Turkish government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the so-called executive presidential system in the country.

Ömer Faruk Gergerlioğlu, a member of the parliament for the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party, said on Twitter that Turkey had been turned into a huge prison, the police had violated the freedom of travel and mistreated even children.

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!