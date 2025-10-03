Turkish authorities detain 91 more people over alleged Gülen links: minister

Turkish authorities have detained 91 people and arrested 64 of them in an ongoing crackdown on the faith-based Gülen movement, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on Friday.

Yerlikaya said on X that suspects have been taken into custody in police operations across 30 provinces, including İstanbul, İzmir, Trabzon and Bursa.

30 ilde FETÖ'ye yönelik Jandarmamız tarafından son 2 haftadır devam eden operasyonlarımızda; 91 şüpheliyi yakaladık❗️

🔻64'ü TUTUKLANDI.

🔻3’ü hakkında adli kontrol hükümleri uygulandı. Diğerlerinin işlemleri devam ediyor.



️Cumhuriyet Başsavcılıklarımız ile Jandarma TEM… pic.twitter.com/HHw9HzPLhx — Ali Yerlikaya (@AliYerlikaya) October 3, 2025

The detainees were accused of engaging in activities linked to the Gülen movement, contacting members of the movement via pay phones, financing the movement and disseminating propaganda on social media.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by the late Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since corruption investigations in December 2013 implicated him as well as some members of his family and inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and a conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan began to target the movement’s members. He designated the movement as a terrorist organization in May 2016 and intensified the crackdown on it following an abortive putsch in July of the same year that he accused Gülen of masterminding.

The so-called “payphone investigations” are based on call records. The prosecutors allege that a member of the Gülen movement used a single payphone to consecutively call all his contacts. Based on that assumption, when an alleged member of the movement is found in call records, it is assumed that other numbers called right before or after the primary call also belong to people with Gülen links. The authorities do not possess the content of the calls in question. The supposition of guilt is solely based on the order of the calls made from the phone.

According to a July 2024 statement from Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç ahead of the eighth anniversary of the failed coup, a total of 705,172 people have been investigated since the coup attempt on terrorism or coup-related charges due to their alleged links to the movement. Tunç said at the time that there were 13,251 people in prison in pretrial detention or convicted of terrorism in Gülen-linked trials.

These figures are thought to have increased over the past 10 months since the operations targeting Gülen followers continue unabated. Erdoğan and several government ministers said on many occasions that there would be no “slackening” in the fight against the movement following the cleric’s death last year at the age of 83.