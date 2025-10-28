Turkish actress jailed on charge of ‘insulting the president’ after dispute with police in Istanbul

Turkish theater actress Eda Saraç was arrested and jailed Monday on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, following a confrontation with police during a security lockdown for a presidential visit to Istanbul, the Bianet news website reported.

Saraç was detained on Saturday in the city’s Harbiye district after arguing with police officers who blocked her path to the theater where she was scheduled to perform. The area had been closed to traffic due to Erdoğan’s visit. Authorities later accused her of “insulting the president,” though it was not immediately clear what remarks or actions led to the charge. She was handcuffed behind her back and allegedly beaten during the detention.

The actress spent one night in custody at Istanbul’s Vatan Police Station before testifying to prosecutors on Sunday. Prosecutors then charged her with “insulting the president” and sought her arrest. On Monday an Istanbul court ordered her pretrial detention at their request.

“It is unacceptable for an artist to be arrested while trying to reach her stage,” said Asu Kaya, head of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) women’s branch and a lawmaker from Osmaniye, speaking outside the courthouse.

In Turkey, insulting the president is a criminal offense under Article 299 of the Turkish Penal Code. The law has been widely criticized by press freedom advocates, who say it is used to prosecute journalists, politicians and ordinary citizens for expressing views that may be critical of the president or satirizing him, even indirectly.