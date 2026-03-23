Turkey’s ruling party to tighten control over opposition-run municipalities

Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) is preparing what the pro-government media describe as a new reform package that would tighten financial and administrative oversight of municipalities, a move that could hit opposition-run cities that already face pressure from Ankara, Turkish Minute reported.

The reported draft, which has not yet been formally introduced in parliament, would expand scrutiny of municipal spending, borrowing, staffing and zoning decisions while allowing closer central monitoring of how municipalities use public funds.

The proposal surfaced in the Turkish media over the weekend and on Monday, with pro-government media outlets reporting that the AKP had accelerated work on a “Local Administration Reform” aimed at overhauling municipalities across Turkey’s 81 provinces and hundreds of districts. The reports said the package would impose sanctions on municipalities whose personnel costs exceed 40 percent of their budgets, halt subsidies for those that breach the threshold and require periodic online disclosure of spending and projects.

The draft would also tighten debt management, subject mayors and managers of municipal subsidiaries to stricter inspections, place limits on zoning changes and allow municipalities that fail new technical and planning tests to be denied government funding. The package reportedly also stipulates recourse against municipal officials in cases involving alleged public losses.

Although the government presents the effort as a push for accountability and transparency, the initiative comes after nearly two years of steps that critics say have targeted municipalities run by the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which dealt President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s party a major setback in local elections in March 2024. After that vote, Erdoğan said the government would begin collecting municipalities’ accumulated debts to the Social Security Institution (SGK). Opposition leaders accused him of trying to cripple local administrations they had wrested from the ruling party.

The pressure later increased. In November 2024 Labor and Social Security Minister Vedat Işıkhan said foreclosure procedures would begin against municipalities with unpaid insurance debts, singling out CHP-run cities. That announcement came amid broader investigations into spending by opposition-led municipalities and growing complaints from the CHP that Ankara was using financial tools to weaken municipalities it no longer controlled.

The current reform push also follows repeated public calls from Erdoğan for a broader restructuring of local administration. Pro-government media reported in February that a draft paper on municipal reform had been discussed at an AKP executive board meeting chaired by Erdoğan, including proposals for mayors to disclose assets acquired during their time in office and for municipalities to publish information on tenders, contract numbers and detailed spending items every month.

This comes as CHP faces a growing crackdown that began in October 2024 and escalated with the March 2025 jailing of İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Erdoğan’s top political rival. Since then, authorities have detained or jailed a growing number of CHP mayors, municipal officials and party members, opened new investigations into party leaders and expanded corruption cases targeting opposition-run municipalities.