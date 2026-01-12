Turkey’s media watchdog fines 3 TV stations over content deemed harmful to family values

Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), has fined three national television stations over alleged violations related to content it claimed undermined family values, normalized “distorted relationships” or promoted violence, the state-run Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement released on Monday RTÜK said the penalties were decided on after reviewing viewer complaints submitted to its communication center and assessing the broadcasts under Law No. 6112 on radio and television services.

The council fined Kanal D over scenes aired in the series “Güller ve Günahlar” (Roses and Sins) on November 8, 2025. RTÜK said the episode included scenes and dialogue that normalized what it called “distorted relationships” and violated rules requiring that broadcasters respect national and moral values, public morality and the institution of the family.

RTÜK also penalized NOW TV over its drama series “Kıskanmak” (Jealousy). The watchdog said it received complaints alleging that some scenes harmed the institution of the family, set a bad example for young viewers or legitimized violence.

According to the council’s assessment, the series portrayed domestic conflict, hostility and violence in a way that trivialized such behavior.

A third fine was imposed on Star TV for content aired on the daytime program “Nur Viral ile Sen İstersen” (If You Wish with Nur Viral). RTÜK said the program turned “distorted, marginal and degenerated relationships” into material for ratings, contributing to what it described as an erosion of social values. The council noted that it had received numerous viewer complaints regarding the show.

The decisions were adopted by majority vote during the council’s weekly meeting. The regulator did not disclose the exact amounts of the fines but said they were issued as administrative monetary penalties.

Turkey has long imposed strict content regulations on broadcasters and online platforms, a practice that has repeatedly attracted criticism from rights groups and opposition parties, who accuse the government of using morality-based provisions to censor artistic expression and limit LGBTQ+ visibility.

The latest sanctions come amid growing concerns over RTÜK’s independence, with critics arguing that the council functions as a tool to silence dissenting voices and reinforce a pro-government media narrative.

RTÜK’s board members are appointed in proportion to parties’ representation in parliament, giving the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) effective dominance over the body.

According to Media Freedom Rapid Response (MFRR), RTÜK handed down 46 sanctions in the first half of 2025 alone, 42 of them targeting critical outlets, with total fines approaching 100 million Turkish lira (about 2 million euros).

RTÜK enforces administrative sanctions under Article 32 of Law No. 6112, including warnings, program suspensions and fines. Depending on the severity, temporary broadcast suspensions and license cancellations can also be applied.

After a failed coup in July 2016, the Turkish government summarily shut down nearly 200 media outlets due to their alleged links to terrorism or their alleged involvement in terrorist propaganda. The post-coup crackdown also included the detention of dozens of journalists, which briefly made Turkey the second-worst jailer of journalists in the world after China.

Turkey, which has been suffering from a poor record of freedom of the press for years, ranks 159th among 180 countries in the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2025 World Press Freedom Index.