Turkey’s Competition Board launches new investigation into Google: report

Turkey’s Competition Board said on Monday it has launched a new investigation into Alphabet Inc., Google LLC and Turkish Google’s advertising unit to determine if they had abused their dominant position in the market, Turkish Minute reported, citing Reuters.

The board had previously opened another investigation on the same issue earlier this year.

Google has been fined by the Competition Board for abusing its market position on various issues. In 2021 the board fined the company more than TL 296 million ($36.65 million at the time) for abusing its dominant position in search engine services.

Google responded then that its search services were designed to efficiently meet consumer demand for information and that offering more travel and accommodation options actually boosted competition.

In 2020 Google was again fined by the board nearly TL 200 million for unfair access to advertising space.