Turkey’s competition board fines Google $15 million

Turkey’s competition authority said on Thursday it had fined Google some 93 million Turkish Lira ($15 million) for violating competition laws with its mobile software sales, Reuters reported.

In a statement, the competition authority said Google LLC, Google International and Google Reklamcılık were given six months to make the necessary changes in order to “reinstill effective competition in the market and end the violation.”

The Competition Board had launched the investigation into several Google companies in August after concluding in its preliminary findings that a complaint arguing its search results violate Turkish competition regulations required further assessment.

Upon the submission of the complaint in July, the board had initiated a probe into four Google companies registered variously in the US, the EU and Turkey, namely Google Reklamcılık ve Pazarlama Ltd Şti, Google International LLC, Google LLC and Google Ireland Limited.

The complaint had stated that Google “abuses its dominant position in the search engine market, making the business of its competitors in online shopping harder.”

The company was previously fined $5,1 billion for anticompetitive practices in several European countries. (turkishminute.com)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!