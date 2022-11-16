Turkey top list of countries with cases pending before European rights court

According to European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) statistics, 26.3 percent of applications pending before the court as of October 31, 2022 had come from Turkey, topping the list of countries with cases awaiting judgment.

A total of 19,850 of the 75,350 pending applications filed with the court are related to Turkey.

For 2021, this number was 15,250; at the end of 2020, 11,750; and at the end of 2019, 9,257.

In addition, according to the ECtHR’s data on “Violations by Article and by State,” violations were found to have been committed in 76 of the 78 adjudicated cases from Turkey. Among those, 31 involved violations of the right to freedom of expression, 29 involved violations of the right to liberty and security and 22 involved violations of the right to a fair trial.

As of October 2022, Russia ranked second in the list of countries with the highest number of cases, with 17,050 applications, followed by Ukraine with 10,750 applications.

Take a second to support Stockholm Center for Freedom on Patreon!