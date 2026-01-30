Turkey seeks retrial of 87 left-wing opposition members over Red Crescent tent sale protests

Turkish prosecutors have appealed the acquittal of 87 opposition party members who were prosecuted for protesting the Red Crescent’s sale of tents to a nonprofit relief organization rather than distributing them free of charge to people in need, following deadly earthquakes in Turkey’s Southeast in February 2023, the Halk TV news website reported.

The İstanbul Anadolu 44th Criminal Court of First Instance in October acquitted 87 members of the socialist Workers Party of Turkey (TİP), who had faced prison sentences of up to three years on charges of “violating the law on meetings and demonstrations.

In its appeal, the prosecution argued that the defendants participated in an “unauthorized meeting and demonstration” despite a ban imposed by the Kadıköy district governor’s office. They said the protesters failed to disperse after police warnings and were forcibly removed, meeting the legal elements of the offense.

The case stems from public protests that erupted after revelations in February 2023 that the Turkish Red Crescent had sold 2,050 tents to a nonprofit relief organization instead of distributing them free of charge following the February 6 earthquakes, which killed tens of thousands of people.

The tents were sold to the Foundation of Anatolian People and Peace Platform (AHBAP) for 46 million Turkish lira (about $2.4 million), despite widespread reports at the time that tens of thousands of earthquake survivors were waiting for shelter in freezing winter conditions.

The revelations sparked widespread public outrage and led to numerous criminal complaints against Red Crescent executives, filed by opposition parties, bar associations, lawyers and individual citizens.

The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office later launched an investigation into 19 individuals, including then-Red Crescent chairman Kerem Kınık, on allegations of abuse of office and causing death through negligence. However, prosecutors issued a decision of non-prosecution, citing the absence of public financial damage and a lack of sufficient evidence to constitute a crime.

Two earthquakes struck southeastern Turkey on February 6, 2023, killing 53,725 people and injuring more than 107,000 according to official figures.