Turkey orders 18 more detentions in expanding crackdown on İstanbul Municipality

Turkish authorities on Friday issued detention warrants for 18 more people as part of an ongoing corruption investigation into the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality (İBB), marking the latest development in a sweeping probe that has so far led to the arrest of numerous opposition-affiliated mayors and municipal officials, the Euronews Turkish service reported.

The İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office announced that the latest round of detentions was based on allegations of bribery, accepting bribes and bid-rigging. Fourteen suspects were taken into custody during early morning raids, while efforts to apprehend the remaining four are ongoing, according to officials.

The investigation, which began in mid-March, has primarily targeted officials linked to the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). The currently suspended mayor of İstanbul, Ekrem İmamoğlu, a senior member of the CHP and his party’s presidential candidate for the next election, was detained on March 19 as part of an investigation that accuses him of corruption and terrorism, widely viewed as politically motivated. He was later arrested on corruption charges. His arrest, seen as targeting the biggest political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the 2028 presidential election, sparked Turkey’s worst protests in a decade.

Since the start of the investigation, a total of 97 people have been arrested, while 206 others have been released under judicial supervision measures. Turkish authorities report that 73 suspects — 41 of whom are in custody — have cooperated with prosecutors under the country’s “effective remorse” statute, which can reduce penalties for those who confess and provide information.

On April 26 authorities issued detention warrants for 53 people in connection with allegations of organized crime, fraud, bribery and tender manipulation. Among those detained were Cevat Kaya, the brother-in-law of İmamoğlu’s wife, and Elçin Karaoğlu, director of the municipality’s Bosporus Zoning Department. Eighteen of the suspects were later arrested.

A third wave followed on May 20, targeting alleged irregularities within two İBB-affiliated companies, Medya AŞ and Kültür AŞ. Twenty-two people, including İBB Director of Press and Public Relations Taner Çetin, were detained over claims they facilitated corrupt tenders and accepted bribes. Thirteen were formally arrested, while seven were released under judicial supervision.

The fifth and most recent wave of arrests began on May 31 and continued through early July, sweeping up several high-profile CHP mayors. On July 6 Antalya Mayor Muhittin Böcek was detained. Two days later, Adana Mayor Zeydan Karalar, Manavgat Mayor Niyazi Nefi Kara and Büyükçekmece Deputy Mayor Ahmet Şahin were arrested. That same day Adıyaman Mayor Abdurrahman Tutdere was placed under house arrest.

As of July 18, a total of 15 CHP-affiliated mayors and one deputy mayor remain in custody. Among them are prominent figures such as Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer, Beşiktaş Mayor Rıza Akpolat, Şişli Mayor Emrah Şahan, Beylikdüzü Mayor Murat Çalık and Gaziosmanpaşa Mayor Hakan Bahçetepe. Şile Mayor Özgür Kabadayı was the latest to be detained and was arrested on July 13.

CHP officials have condemned the investigation as politically motivated. “Their sole aim is to paralyze the İstanbul Metropolitan Municipality,” CHP parliamentary group leader Ali Mahir Başarır, referring to the arrests of İBB leadership and key staff, said.