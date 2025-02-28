Turkey neared authoritarianism as democratic decline continued in 2024: report

Turkey’s democratic decline continued in 2024, with the country ranking 103rd out of 167 countries according to the Democracy Index 2024 published by the Economist Intelligence Unit.

With a score of 4.26, down from 4.33 the previous year, the country dropped one place compared to 2023. Turkey remains a hybrid regime but now sits just three spots above the authoritarian category, as worsening governance, declining political freedoms and eroding institutional trust weaken its democracy.

It sits just behind Benin (100th) and Sierra Leone (102nd) and ranks slightly ahead of Côte d’Ivoire (105th) and Nigeria (106th).

The report details growing restrictions on civil liberties, weakened governance structures and declining confidence in democratic institutions as key contributors to Turkey’s democratic decline.

While political participation remains relatively high at 6.11, other indicators reflect serious challenges. Electoral process and pluralism scored 3.50, reflecting concerns over fair elections, while the functioning of government was rated 4.64, indicating weak institutional performance. Civil liberties remain the most alarming category, with a score of just 2.06, underscoring increasing restrictions on free speech, freedom of the press and the political opposition.

Turkey’s ranking places it the lowest in Western Europe, significantly behind other Western democracies, which saw slight improvements in political culture and civil liberties over the past year. While some hybrid regimes in Eastern Europe have shown progress toward democratization, Turkey has continued in the opposite direction.

Declining trust in political institutions has been a major factor in its worsening score, with voter disillusionment and concerns over electoral integrity contributing to its poor ranking.

One of the most concerning trends in Turkey’s democracy score is the erosion of civil liberties, where the country ranks among the lowest globally.

The report warns that without reforms to restore institutional transparency, safeguard press freedoms and strengthen electoral integrity, Turkey’s standing in global democracy rankings will continue to slide in the coming years.