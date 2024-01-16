Turkey detains 29 people on alleged Gülen links

Turkish police have detained 29 people for alleged links to the Gülen movement, a faith-based group accused by the government of “terrorist” activities, the Kronos news website reported on Tuesday.

The detainees were targeted based on their phone communications as well as tipoffs accusing them of involvement in the movement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has been targeting followers of the Gülen movement, inspired by Turkish Muslim cleric Fethullah Gülen, since the corruption investigations of December 17-25, 2013, which implicated then-prime minister Erdoğan, his family members and his inner circle.

Dismissing the investigations as a Gülenist coup and conspiracy against his government, Erdoğan designated the movement as a terrorist organization and began to target its members. He intensified the crackdown on the movement following an abortive putsch in 2016 that he accused Gülen of masterminding. Gülen and the movement strongly deny involvement in the coup attempt or any terrorist activity.

In addition to the thousands who were jailed, scores of other Gülen movement followers had to flee Turkey to avoid the government crackdown.