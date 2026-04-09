Turkey blocks X accounts of left-wing opposition parties, veteran party leader

Turkish authorities on Tuesday blocked access in Turkey to the X accounts of several left-wing opposition parties, a party-affiliated youth group and an opposition party leader, the Cumhuriyet daily reported.

The accounts affected belonged to the People’s Liberation Party (HKP), the Socialist Republican Party (SCP), Communist Youth of Turkey (TKG), the youth branch of Communist Party of Turkey and HKP leader Nurullah Efe Ankut.

Authorities have not yet issued an official explanation for the bans.

The HKP said it would continue posting on X through a new account and that a replacement account for Ankut would be announced later.

The move is the latest in a series of access restrictions targeting opposition and dissident voices on social media in Turkey.

Ankut, 81, has repeatedly faced legal action over his political activism. He was put under house arrest twice — in September 2025 and March 2026 — on charges of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

He was also prosecuted after the HKP filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court in 2014 accusing Erdoğan and senior officials of war crimes over allegations that trucks operated by Turkey’s intelligence agency MİT had carried weapons into Syria.

In that case, Ankut was convicted of insulting the president and other officials and given a suspended 18-month sentence. After the ruling, the chief prosecutor of Turkey’s Supreme Court of Appeals said his party membership and leadership post had been terminated, a decision HKP lawyers challenged, arguing that the court had no authority to interfere in a political party’s internal structure.