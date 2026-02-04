Turkey again blocks aid convoy for Kurds in Syria, NGO says

Turkish authorities have for a second time blocked an aid convoy from reaching the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, which has been overwhelmed by people fleeing fighting, Agence France-Presse reported, citing a local NGO.

As the Syrian army and Kurdish forces clash in Syria, Kobani has been inundated by people trying to escape the hostilities.

Last week Turkish authorities prevented a convoy of 25 trucks carrying humanitarian supplies destined for Kobani from reaching the Turkey–Syria border.

The convoy, which included water, milk, baby formula and blankets, had been assembled in Turkey’s southeastern Kurdish city of Diyarbakır by the Diyarbakır Solidarity and Protection Platform, the NGO that organized the aid drive.

After it was blocked last week, it had initially been authorized to travel via Azaz, a city in northern Syria, with its own delegation overseeing the handover.

But “the delegation was again denied permission,” the group said in a statement on Wednesday.

The trucks “were not allowed to cross into Kobani despite all efforts,” it said, adding that “the aid was brought back to Diyarbakır.”

Last week, residents of Kobani told Agence France-Presse they were running out of food, water and electricity because the city was overwhelmed with people fleeing the advance of the Syrian army.

Kurdish forces accused the Syrian army of imposing a siege on Kobani, also known as Ain al-Arab in Arabic.

After months of deadlock and fighting, Damascus and the Syrian Kurds announced an agreement on Friday.

The deal “seeks to unify Syrian territory,” including Kurdish areas, while also maintaining an ongoing ceasefire and introducing the “gradual integration” of Kurdish forces and administrative institutions, according to the text of the agreement.

Kurdish forces liberated Kobani from a lengthy siege by the Islamic State group in 2015, their first major victory against the militant group.

Turkey views Syrian Kurdish fighters as a terror group affiliated with Turkey’s outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).