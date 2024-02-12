Thousands of people fell victim to gun violence in Turkey last year

Thousands of people in Turkey fell victim to gun violence in 2023, the T24 news website reported, citing a report by the Umut (Hope) Foundation, a leading advocate of gun control in Turkey.

Established in 1993 by Nazire Dedeman, the mother of Umut Dedeman, the teenage son of a prominent hotelier family who was shot dead by a friend earlier the same year, the Umut Foundation is a civil society organization dedicated to reducing gun ownership in Turkey that prepares its reports based on information gathered from local media.

According to the foundation’s Turkey Gun Violence Map 2023,” a total of 2,318 people died because of gun violence and 3,820 were injured, with Istanbul the city where most incidents took place.

The report revealed there had been 34,197 recorded incidents of gun violence since 2014 in which more than 21,000 people died.