Talks on İstanbul’s Greek Orthodox seminary revive hopes for its reopening

Ongoing talks between the Turkish government and representatives from the Greek Orthodox Halki Seminary in İstanbul have revived hopes for its reopening after remaining closed for over 50 years, with messages from both government officials and the patriarchate indicating a willingness to resolve the matter, Turkish Minute reported.

The Halki Seminary, located on Heybeliada Island, was shuttered in 1971 after the Turkish Parliament enacted legislation banning private institutions of higher education. Despite multiple international critiques and assurances from the Turkish government, the seminary remains closed, hampering the Greek Orthodox Church’s ability to train clergy domestically.

Community representative Laki Vingas, who spoke to BBC Turkish about the seminary’s prolonged closure, expressed hope for its reopening as early as 2026.

Vingas, who is part of the delegation engaged in talks with government authorities on the issue, said the discussions are proceeding in a positive atmosphere and that compared to the unsuccessful attempts to reopen the school between 2010 and 2011, the process is proceeding in a “more determined” way this time.

“Honestly, we are both happy and hopeful,” he added.

The reopening of the seminary, a topic that has come into focus particularly during Turkey’s efforts to join the European Union since the 1990s, resurfaced last year after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in an interview published by the Greek press in May that “efforts are underway” for its revival.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin said an interview after visiting the Halki Seminary on May 28 that he “personally wants the school to be reopened.”

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, who is also a graduate of the school, said in an interview with the Greek press in September that they are now “certain” that the school is on the verge of reopening.

Following Bartholomew’s visit to Erdoğan in late December, a statement from the patriarchate reported that he thanked Erdoğan for the efforts to reopen the school and requested assistance in accelerating the process.

“If a decision is made to reopen the school, we have prepared a draft regarding its status. From here on, it is now a political process,” Tekin said last month.

The issue of the school’s status if reopened has also been debated for years.

Lawyer Kezban Hatemi, an advisor to Bartholomew, argued in a written statement sent to BBC Turkish that there are no legal obstacles to reopening of the school.

Hatemi said the Greek Patriarchate’s main request on this matter is for the Halki Seminary to be reopened under the same status it previously held.

“This refers to the status of a private school under the Education Ministry. The management of the school would remain with the Greek Patriarchate, while the Education Ministry would oversee it,” the lawyer said.

Vingas also commented on the issue, saying, “It will probably be an institution with a status beyond that of a middle school or high school.”

He said that work to reinforce the school building, owned by the Aya Triada Tepe Monastery Foundation, began last year to safeguard it against earthquakes. Vingas added that the building is expected to be ready by 2026 and expressed hope that consultations on its reopening will be finalized by then.

“This is not just a fight to reopen a school, but a matter of rectifying an injustice within the framework of fairness,” Vingas said.

The situation of the seminary has been cited in various reports on the issue, particularly in the annual country reports for Turkey prepared by the European Commission, while the US has many times asked Turkey to respect the right to freedom of religion and reopen the seminary.