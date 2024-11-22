Supporters rally behind former CHP leader on trial for insulting Erdoğan by calling him a ‘thief’

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the former leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), appeared in court on Thursday, accused of insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan by calling him a “thief,” as supporters gathered in a show of solidarity, Turkish Minute reported.

Kılıçdaroğlu, who led the CHP for 13 years and was the opposition bloc’s presidential candidate in Turkey’s contentious May 2023 elections, faces up to 11 years, eight months in prison and a potential political ban.

The charges stem from remarks made after the 2013 corruption probes, known as the December 17-25 investigations, when he referred to Erdoğan, then prime minister, as “Başçalan,” a term translating to “chief thief.”

The trial, held at Ankara’s 57th Criminal Court of First Instance, unfolded against the backdrop of Turkey’s increasingly polarized political climate.

Crowds of CHP supporters, current party leader Özgür Özel, prominent opposition figures and municipal leaders rallied outside the courthouse, chanting slogans like “Justice, rights and law” and “Kılıçdaroğlu is the people’s hope.”

Security struggled to control the swelling crowd as Kılıçdaroğlu arrived and later departed the court without addressing the people gathered.

The case against Kılıçdaroğlu dates back to the 2013 corruption scandal, a pivotal moment in Turkish politics.

The investigations implicated senior government officials, businessmen and Erdoğan’s close associates in allegations of bribery, money laundering and tender rigging. Key suspects included the sons of then-ministers and Iranian-Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab. Audio recordings purportedly of Erdoğan instructing his son to “zero” millions of dollars in cash at their home surfaced after the probe.

Erdoğan dismissed the investigations as a “judicial coup” orchestrated by the Gülen movement, a faith-based group inspired by the late Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen. He purged police officers and prosecutors involved in the case and restructured Turkey’s judiciary. The case was later shelved, and Erdoğan emerged politically stronger.

Kılıçdaroğlu, however, publicly accused Erdoğan of corruption, repeating the term “Başçalan” in speeches and parliamentary debates. “I am here not because of any crime I committed,” Kılıçdaroğlu told the court Thursday. “I am here to document the crimes committed and make a historical record.”

May 2023 elections and their fallout

The trial comes months after Erdoğan secured another term in the presidential runoff election in May 2023, defeating Kılıçdaroğlu in a divisive contest. Kılıçdaroğlu’s campaign, backed by a six-party opposition coalition known as the Nation Alliance, promised to restore parliamentary democracy, curb executive powers and address economic woes.

However, Kılıçdaroğlu’s defeat laid bare fractures within the coalition. He faced criticism for failing to effectively counter Erdoğan’s use of state resources, media dominance and a nationalist narrative fueled by disinformation campaigns, including doctored videos targeting opposition figures.

In court Friday, Kılıçdaroğlu acknowledged mistakes in his campaign, including trusting allies who later turned against him. “I regret not better explaining the dangers posed by the current regime or countering the fake videos and manipulations more effectively,” he said. The opposition’s failure, he added, had left the country vulnerable to economic instability and authoritarian rule.

Supporters and prominent opposition leaders, including Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş and Muharrem İnce, leader of the Homeland Party, attended the hearing to support Kılıçdaroğlu. İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was in Germany, sent a message expressing solidarity. “I couldn’t be there today, but the public should know we will never leave any of our leaders alone,” he said.

The courtroom proceedings drew criticism for being held in a small, overcrowded space. “This trial is a clear intimidation tactic against anyone opposing Erdoğan,” CHP parliamentary group leader Gökhan Günaydın said outside the courthouse. “This is not just about Kılıçdaroğlu; it’s a message to anyone daring to challenge this government.”

Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç defended the legal process, stating that the charges were based on Kılıçdaroğlu’s “unacceptable and offensive” remarks about the president. He also noted that Kılıçdaroğlu is facing multiple other investigations and trials.

Kılıçdaroğlu’s fiery testimony

During his defense, Kılıçdaroğlu delivered a blistering critique of Erdoğan’s government, accusing it of corruption, authoritarianism and economic mismanagement. “I am standing here not as someone accused of theft or embezzlement,” he said, “but as someone who dared to call a thief a thief.”

Kılıçdaroğlu warned of the dangers of consolidating power in the hands of one individual, alleging that Erdoğan’s wealth and financial dealings had made him susceptible to external pressures. “A leader compromised by personal greed cannot serve the nation,” he said, pointing to examples like the release of American pastor Andrew Brunson under US pressure in 2018.

He further accused Erdoğan’s government of compromising Turkey’s sovereignty in its handling of Cyprus and the Aegean disputes, saying, “Erdoğan is prepared to offer concessions to save himself, not the country.”

Kılıçdaroğlu framed his trial as emblematic of the broader erosion of democracy under Erdoğan. Turkey has faced growing international criticism for its crackdown on dissent, including the imprisonment of political opponents, journalists and activists. Kılıçdaroğlu’s case echoes that of Selahattin Demirtaş, the jailed former co-leader of the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), who has been imprisoned since 2016 on terrorism-related charges widely seen as politically motivated.

While Kılıçdaroğlu stepped down as CHP leader after the May elections, he remains a prominent figure in opposition politics. Analysts suggest his conviction and potential ban could galvanize opposition forces but also underscore the risks of challenging Erdoğan in an increasingly autocratic system.

The trial will continue in southern Mersin province, where the initial complaint was filed. Kılıçdaroğlu’s defense team has submitted evidence challenging the charges, including records from the corruption probes and transcripts of Erdoğan’s speeches. However, legal experts say that the judiciary’s lack of independence under Erdoğan’s rule casts doubt on the trial’s fairness.

Kılıçdaroğlu concluded his defense with a message of defiance. “This is my final duty to this nation: to stand against corruption and authoritarianism, no matter the cost,” he said.