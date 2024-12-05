Social media campaign urges release of purged military officer suffering from MS

Social media users are calling on Turkish authorities to release Mehmet Gürler, a former military officer suffering from advanced multiple sclerosis (MS), from prison.

The hashtag #EngelliMahpusaTutuksuzÇözüm (Solution without Detention for Disabled Inmates), began trending on Tuesday in Turkey as users expressed concerns over Gürler’s deteriorating health.



Gürler has been denied suspension of his sentence despite his declining health

According to Law No. 5275, the sentence of a prisoner who, due to a serious illness or disability, is unable to manage life on their own under prison conditions and who is not considered a serious or concrete danger to society, may be suspended until they recover. However, the stipulated suspension of sentence is often not implemented.

“The function of my husband’s arms and legs in particular has deteriorated,” his wife, Ayşen Gürler, said on the social media platform X. Gürler’s wife added “He cannot go long distances without a wheelchair. He uses a walker when he is alone.”

“O justice, where are you!”, a social media user said, referring to Gürler’s situation



Mehmet Gürler has appealed to Turkey’s Council of Forensic Medicine (ATK) three times and each time was he deemed fit to remain in prison. According to his wife, Gürler did not have access to proper healthcare in prison and his treatment was delayed.

The ATK frequently comes under criticism over its questionable reports that find ailing inmates fit to remain in prison. Rights advocates slam the agency over its lack of independence from political influence and its role in compounding the persecution of political prisoners.

Gürler suffers from loss of vision and balance and experiences significant physical and psychological stress in prison, requiring psychiatric medication. His condition has led to a general loss of strength, particularly in his arms and legs.

According to his family, Gürler does not have access to necessary medication in prison and an attempt by his wife to deliver the medicine was denied by authorities. He has been handcuffed for hospital visits and a promised a transfer to a prison with proper medical facilities has not occurred.

Gürler was dismissed from the Turkish military by an emergency decree and arrested on charges of attempting to forcibly overthrow the constitutional order after a failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016. He is currently serving a life sentence in prison.

Turkish authorities have frequently been criticized for their systematic disregard of the health problems of prisoners.

Every year, rights groups report the death of dozens of sick prisoners, either while behind bars or shortly after a belated release, often at the end-stage of their illness.

According to the Human Rights Association (İHD), there were 1,517 sick inmates in Turkish detention facilities as of December 2022, 651 of whom were critically ill.