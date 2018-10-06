Soaring inflation leads to dismissal of Turkish Statistical Institute’s deputy head

The deputy director of the Turkish Statistical Institute’s (TUİK) was dismissed from duty on Wednesday, the same day the Institute announced that Turkey’s inflation in September jumped to 24,5 percent from 17,89 percent the previous month, according to a report by Sözcü newspaper on Saturday.

Yinal Yağan of the Turkish Energy Ministry’s Directorate of General Mining will be replacing Enver Taştı as the new deputy director of TUİK. Yağan is known to have been a close co-worker of Berat Albayrak, Turkey’s Minister of Treasury and Finance and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s son-in-law, during his time as Minister of Energy.

Taştı’s dismissal is a surprising decision and a move made as a response to soaring inflation figures, sources told Sözcü. Taştı was also responsible for the relations between TUİK and the European Union’s Eurostat.

Mehmet Aktaş has been serving as the acting director of the Turkish Statistical Institute since February 2016. According to sources, Albayrak may appoint Yağan later as the new director of the TUİK to replace Aktaş, Sözcü said.

Meanwhile, renowned applied economist Professor Stephen Hanke criticized Turkish Minister Albayrak for his comments on the country’s soaring inflation, which officially jumped to 24,5 percent in September. Turkey’s annual inflation rate, in reality, is 77 percent according to own calculations as of Oct.6, said Hanke.

Albayrak said on Wednesday that the inflation figures announced the same day had proven the price effects of opportunism, stockpiling, and speculative pricing in the country. “Finance Minister Albayrak is not only uninformed about Turkey’s inflation but clueless about its causes. He claims “speculative pricing” is the cause. What a joke,” Hanke said.

Erdoğan orders ministers not to work with US firm McKinsey

Also on Saturday, Turkish President Erdoğan said he has ordered ministers not to work with American management consulting firm McKinsey. Treasury and Finance Minister Albayrak on Sept. 27 stated in New York that Turkey would work with McKinsey as part of the New Economic Program (NEP) that was unveiled to facilitate recovery from recent economic problems.

The move to retain the consulting firm attracted criticism from opposition parties and also from the Islamist grassroots of Erdoğan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

“I told all my ministers: ‘You will not accept any advice or consultation from them.’ We do not need it. We’re able to do it by ourselves,” said Erdoğan at an AKP meeting in the Kızılcahamam district of the Ankara.

Underlining that Turkey has sought investment during official visits to foreign countries but never asked for money, Erdoğan said: “Of course, Turkey is open to all kinds of investment, support, and contributions as long as the price to pay for this is not sacrificing our country’s sovereignty and future.”

“As long as I am alive, nobody will be able to put Turkey again under the yoke of international organizations,” Erdoğan added, emphasizing that the government would achieve the country’s goals with its own solutions and its own programs.

Speaking to NTV on Oct. 3, Minister Albayrak said speculation about the government’s move to retain McKinsey originated from either “ignorance” or “treason.” (SCF with Ahval)

Take a second to support SCF on Patreon!