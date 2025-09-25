Pro-gov’t columnists appointed to run Can Holding media group after gov’t seizure

Two columnists from pro-government newspapers have been appointed to manage media outlets seized earlier this month from Can Holding in a money-laundering probe, Turkish Minute reported, citing the Medyaradar news website.

The Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), the state body that oversees confiscated assets, named İbrahim Paşalı, a former writer for the pro-government Yeni Şafak daily, and Hakan Hastaoğlu, a columnist for the Sabah newspaper, as directors of Can Holding’s media outlets.

The pair will oversee Habertürk TV, HT Spor, Show TV and other media subsidiaries of the conglomerate along with four other people. Their mandate runs until October 2028.

Paşalı had previously been appointed as a trustee for Flash TV and Ekotürk.

A probe targeting Can Holding, one of Turkey’s largest private conglomerates, on allegations of forming a criminal organization, tax evasion, fraud and money laundering led to the seizure of 121 of the conglomerate’s companies on September 11. The companies included broadcasters Habertürk TV, Show TV, Bloomberg HT and HT Spor, once part of Ciner Holding but acquired by Can Holding in 2024. The government also seized İstanbul Bilgi University and the nationwide Doğa College network, which were part of the conglomerate’s extensive education portfolio.

On September 15 a court ruled to impose house arrest and a travel ban on Can Holding Chairman Kenan Tekdağ. The five other suspects were arrested and jailed pending trial.

Wednesday’s appointments mark the end of Tekdağ’s role as chairman. Two other executives, Kemal Can and Mehmet Şakir Can, are wanted and remain at large, according to Medyaradar.

Prosecutors say their case against Can Holding dates back to 2022 and involves alleged financial crimes.

The state-run TMSF has pledged that media and education operations would continue without disruption under the trusteeship.

The takeover of Can Holding is the latest in a series of high-profile corporate seizures in Turkey. Since a failed coup in 2016, the Turkish government has put hundreds of businesses under state control, often citing links to alleged criminal networks or terrorism financing. The number of seized companies was 784 with a total asset value of TL 42.3 billion at the time of their takeover, according to official figures.

Critics, including human rights groups and opposition parties, have accused the government of using such measures to punish political opponents and silence dissenting media.

A 2023 report by the Institute for Diplomacy and Economy estimated that Turkey has seized around $50 billion in assets from more than 1.5 million people since 2016, warning that the scale of the confiscations may constitute “persecution” amounting to crimes against humanity under international law.

More recently, the government has also targeted opposition figures. In March a construction company tied to İstanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a leading figure in the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and the strongest rival to President Erdoğan, was seized following his detention.

Legal scholars and watchdog groups have warned that Turkey’s use of trusteeships and asset confiscations has eroded property rights and created a climate of uncertainty for investors. They argue that the measures have also been used to curb political dissent and bring influential media outlets and schools under tighter state control.

Founded by entrepreneur Zamanhan Can, Can Holding traces its roots to a trading company established in 1972. Can consolidated his businesses under Can Holding in 1986, relocating its headquarters to İstanbul in 1990.

The conglomerate has since expanded into multiple industries including education, energy, consumer electronics, technology, logistics, health care and media.