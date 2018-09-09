Pro-Erdoğan change in Cumhuriyet daily’s board leads to resignations

Following the board change of the Cumhuriyet foundation, the owner of Turkey’s opposition Cumhuriyet newspaper, in cooperation with the Turkish government led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the daily’s columnists have started to resign one by one.

Journalists Aydın Engin, Hakan Kara, Çiğdem Toker, Melis Alphan, Aslı Aydıntaşbaş, Barbaros Şansal, Ahmet Tulgar, Güray Öz and renowned cartoonist Musa Kart have handed in their resignations so far.

According to a report by online news outlet T24 on Sunday, the new board also sacked Murat Sabuncu, editor-in-chief of the newspaper, its managing editor Faruk Eren, and editor Bülent Özdoğan.

After the takeover of Cumhuriyet, Murat Sabuncu published an editorial bidding farewell to readers on Saturday. Veteran journalist Çiğdem Toker, the former Ankara representative of the newspaper, wrote her last column on Cumhuriyet under the title of ‘Farewell’ on Sunday.

“Neither a bond of communion nor a whim was left. I stay in allegiance to my soul: I left,” Toker wrote.

Aydın Engin, former editor-in-chief of the newspaper, also resigned. “For me, this is the end of the way for Cumhuriyet,” he said.

Hakan Kara also announced that he had resigned with the statement: “Never give up reading the newspaper,” while stressing it is not possible to keep staying on Cumhuriyet anymore.

Cartoonist Musa Kart has also declared he will not continue drawing for Cumhuriyet.

The revision of the board has also caused eyebrows to raise outside of the country. Kati Piri, a Dutch MEP, and the European Parliament’s Turkey rapporteur criticised the newly elected board.

“After raids, legal proceedings, arrests & imprisonment of its journalists, last independent newspaper #Cumhuriyet has now taken over by ultra-nationalists, aligned with President #Erdogan. Is this final blow to what was left of press freedom in #Turkey?” she tweeted.

The new board includes controversial names such as Alev Coşkun, who was alleged to have sent anonymous denunciations to Turkish President Erdoğan which were used as evidence in the Cumhuriyet trials. Coşkun was also played a role as a state witness against the journalists of Cumhuriyet during the trial ended in recent months. Coşkun now has become the new chair of the foundation. Fifteen staff members of the newspaper, including Sabuncu, were given long prison sentences in April in the Cumhuriyet trials, during which the prosecutors claimed the newspaper aided the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Gülen movement. Turkey is ranked 157th among 180 countries in the 2018 World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF). If Turkey falls two more places, it will make it to the list of countries on the blacklist, which have the poorest record in press freedom. Turkey is the biggest jailer of journalists in the world. The most recent figures documented by SCF show that 237 journalists and media workers were in jail as of September 6, 2018, most in pretrial detention. Of those in prison 169 were under arrest pending trial while only 68 journalists have been convicted and are serving their time. Detention warrants are outstanding for 147 journalists who are living in exile or remain at large in Turkey. Detaining tens of thousands of people over alleged links to the Gülen movement, the government also closed down some 200 media outlets, including Kurdish news agencies and newspapers, after a coup attempt in Turkey on July 15, 2016. (SCF with Ahval)

