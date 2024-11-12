Press freedom in Turkey further eroded in Q3 of 2024, report finds

The third quarter of 2024 marked intensified erosion of freedoms in Turkey, according to a report by Freedom of Expression and Press Agenda (İfade ve Basın Özgürlüğü Gündemi).

The report highlights continued legal pressure on the press, noting that 10 journalists faced nine new lawsuits in the third quarter alone. Initial hearings were held in at least 11 other cases, while eight journalists were detained and 14 remained under investigation during the period. Although judicial proceedings involving journalists decreased slightly during Turkey’s annual judicial recess, the case numbers surged in September, reflecting what journalists called a “return to courthouse duty.”

In total for the year, 89 journalists and media staff members, along with one newspaper, faced trial in at least 70 cases, with 17 of these reaching a verdict. Sixteen journalists were acquitted, while nine received prison sentences that collectively represented more than 50 years of confinement, and two were fined a combined 33,320 Turkish lira (approximately $969).

The report also noted restrictions on press freedom and increasing threats against those working in the media sector. The Information and Communication Technologies Authority (BTK) has imposed access limitations on Instagram, which has millions of Turkish users. Separately, Turkey’s broadcasting watchdog, the Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), recently revoked Açık Radyo’s broadcast license for non-compliance with a previous penalty. RTÜK President Ebubekir Şahin announced that street interviews with the public could be “monitored” as they are deemed to be potentially contributing to “disinformation.” Just days later, authorities detained a citizen who had criticized the Instagram ban and government policies in a YouTube interview, adding to concerns over suppression of free expression.

Journalists also reported a marked increase in threats, including death threats. Five journalists covering the high-profile murder trial of Sinan Ateş, a former leader of the Grey Wolves, the paramilitary wing of Turkey’s far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), were threatened by a senior Grey Wolves official. Authorities dismissed the journalists’ criminal complaints related to these threats.

The MHP, a key coalition partner in the Turkish government, publicly listed the names and affiliations of individuals who had commented on the Ateş case.

In another incident, a video circulating online alleged that a contract had been ordered on a journalist’s life. Although arrests were made, the suspects in the case were released shortly thereafter.

The report also detailed attacks on journalists made by local officials. In one case, a journalist reported being threatened and assaulted by a district mayor after publishing a story on alleged procurement irregularities. The night before a related court appearance, a threatening message was scrawled across the rear window of the journalist’s car.

The rampant online censorship in Turkey has appeared in the reports of international organizations as well.

In a report from the Washington-based Freedom House, it was noted that in Turkey authorities frequently censor online content and harass individuals for their social media posts. Turkey was ranked the lowest-scoring country in Europe for online freedom.

Turkey scored 31 on a 100-point index, with scores based on a scale of 0 (least free) to 100 (most free). The other two lowest-scoring countries in Europe are Hungary with a score of 69, and Serbia with 70, according to the “Freedom on the Net 2024” report.

Turkish authorities have often temporarily blocked access to social media sites, including Facebook, X, Wikipedia, and most recently Instagram, which remained blocked for nine days in August, an act that once again drew international condemnation.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government is regularly accused of muzzling freedom of expression and cracking down on people who express criticism of his government on social media.

Thousands of people face investigation, are prosecuted and may be sentenced to prison in Turkey for expressing views disliked by the government on social media platforms.

Rights groups routinely accuse Turkey of undermining media freedom by arresting journalists and shutting down critical media outlets, especially since President Erdoğan survived a failed coup in July 2016.