Over 5,000 cases of torture and abuse documented in Turkey in 2023: report

A total of 5,312 people in Turkey were subjected to either torture or ill-treatment in 2023, according to the Human Rights Association’s (İHD) annual report.



The report states that 348 people were tortured or mistreated in police custody, while 733 experienced such treatment outside detention facilities.

Additionally, 16 individuals were subjected to torture or abuse by village guards.

The report also states that 594 inmates reported cases of torture or mistreatment within correctional facilities.

According to the report, 3,487 people were beaten or injured during public demonstrations due to interventions by security forces. This category constitutes the largest number of recorded abuses, illustrating the scale of violence at public protests.

Torture and ill-treatment of citizens in Turkey have been longstanding concerns for domestic and international human rights organizations. After a failed 2016 coup, the Turkish government intensified crackdowns on perceived political opponents, which led to a surge in reports of torture, particularly in police custody and prisons.

Human rights groups have accused Turkish authorities of using torture as a tool to extract confessions or intimidate political activists, journalists and members of the Kurdish minority. Reports of mistreatment include beatings, sexual abuse and prolonged solitary confinement. In recent years, demonstrations against government policies, particularly those related to labor rights, environmental issues and political freedoms, have increasingly been met with violent responses from security forces.

Turkey’s legal framework regarding torture and ill-treatment has also been the subject of significant criticism for its deficiencies. While the Turkish Constitution addresses torture, other offenses are inadequately covered. Concerns were raised about the absence of explicit prohibitions against confessions obtained under torture within the Turkish Penal Code, and questions about whether protections extend sufficiently to witnesses.



Turkey’s government has consistently denied sanctioning torture, asserting that it operates under strict anti-torture laws. However, critics argue that the enforcement of these laws is inadequate, and impunity for security forces remains a significant problem. International bodies, including the European Court of Human Rights, have frequently urged Turkey to improve conditions in detention centers and ensure accountability for human rights violations.