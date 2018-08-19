NRC reports young Dutch citizens trained by radical Islamist Nureddin Yıldız in Turkey

Political Islamist the National View (Milli Görüş) organization has taken dozens of Turkish-Dutch youngsters to Turkey in recent years to have them taught by a radical imam Nureddin Yıldız, who supports the armed jihad in Syria and legitimizes violence against women, wrote the NRC newspaper in the Netherlands.

According to the report by the NRC, various trips have been organized to Nurettin Yıldız’s education center, according to flyers, photos, and reports published online since 2013. The NRC also wrote that Dutch parliamentarians expressed their concerns about the plan of the Turkish government to establish weekend schools in the Netherlands, focused on the Turkish language, history, and religion.

“The Dutch Parliament fears that Turkey is trying to keep the hold on Turkish-Dutch people. But the opposite also happens and Turkish-Dutch people go to Turkey for education in radical Islamic schools”, wrote the NRC.

Stating that Milli Görüş has 50 organizations and some 15,000 supporters, the NRC wrote that “the movement is strongly anti-Western.” Stating that numbers of radical preachers are affiliated with the Milli Görüs, including Nureddin Yıldız, the NRC wrote that Yıldız has his own Sosyal Doku Foundation, an educational institute in İstanbul.

“In his statements, Yıldız said that Abdullah Al-Muhaysini, a notorious al-Qaeda leader in Syria, deserves support from Muslims. Yıldız has also ties with the jihadist armed group Ahrar al-Sham,” wrote the NRC.

The NRC continued to write that “Youth Associations of Milli Görüs in the Netherlands, including in The Hague, Schiedam, Rotterdam, and Deventer, translate lectures given by Yildiz in order to spread his ideology. Also ‘training camps’ are organized by his institute.

According to the NRC, Yıldız maintained a warm relationship with the Turkish establishment for a long time. He was a regular speaker in an organization led by Bilal Erdoğan, a son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

“But at the beginning of this year, Yıldız overplayed his hand. He said in a video that you can marry a six-year-old child and that God ‘allowed men to beat women.’ A Turkish prosecutor launched an investigation for hate speech and President Erdoğan was forced to distance himself from Yıldız,” wrote the newspaper.

