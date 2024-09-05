Mine owned by Turkish MP faces scrutiny over hazardous conditions

A coal mine in Manisa, western Turkey, owned by an MP from the ruling party has come under scrutiny for exposing workers to hazardous conditions, the Bianet news website reported.
The mine, operated by Fernas Mining — a company owned by ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) lawmaker Ferhat Nasıroğlu — has been the focus of a series of videos released by the Independent Mine Workers’ Union (Bağımsız Maden İş).
Posted on X, the videos show miners working in flooded areas where the risk of electrocution and gas leaks is constant. The union alleges that the mine, which is consistently flooded with groundwater, has failed to implement basic safety precautions, despite the presence of electrical equipment in the waterlogged areas.
Additional footage shows workers handling dangerous chemicals without protective gear such as goggles, overalls or masks. The union claims that restricted areas, where hazardous chemicals are used, appear to be accessible to workers without the necessary precautions.